Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 05, 2021

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAY was $14.81, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.03 and a 176.82% increase over the 52 week low of $5.35.

STAY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). STAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.16. Zacks Investment Research reports STAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -75.26%, compared to an industry average of -50.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STAY as a top-10 holding:

  • Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDIS with an increase of 20.82% over the last 100 days.

