Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -95.65% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.59, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAY was $12.59, representing a -17.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.29 and a 135.33% increase over the 52 week low of $5.35.

STAY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). STAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports STAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -83.16%, compared to an industry average of -47.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

