Extend UK furlough scheme or risk wave of joblessness - think tank
By contrast, extending the scheme into 2021 would be "relatively inexpensive", preventing a rise in joblessness and might pay for itself, NIESR said.
Earlier this month Sunak said calls for an endless extension to the furlough programme were "irresponsible" and brought in a scheme to pay employers 1,000 pounds for each worker they retain following furlough.
($1 = 0.7757 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.