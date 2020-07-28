World Markets

Extend UK furlough scheme or risk wave of joblessness - think tank

British finance minister Rishi Sunak should extend the government's job retention scheme until the middle of next year to head off a surge in unemployment, a top think tank said on Tuesday.

By contrast, extending the scheme into 2021 would be "relatively inexpensive", preventing a rise in joblessness and might pay for itself, NIESR said.

Earlier this month Sunak said calls for an endless extension to the furlough programme were "irresponsible" and brought in a scheme to pay employers 1,000 pounds for each worker they retain following furlough.

