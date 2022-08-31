Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 43%

Market forces rained on the parade of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Exscientia's three analysts is for revenues of UK£43m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing UK£75m of revenue in 2022. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Exscientia, given the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates. NasdaqGS:EXAI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 31st 2022

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of UK£19.35, with Exscientia's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Exscientia at UK£39.25 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£16.03. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Exscientia's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Exscientia's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 44% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 242% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 16% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Exscientia is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Exscientia this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Exscientia going forwards.

