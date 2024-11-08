News & Insights

Exscientia Plc Faces Financial Challenges Amid Rising Costs

November 08, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Exscientia Plc (EXAI) has released an update.

Exscientia Plc has released its unaudited financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, revealing significant challenges. The company reported a gross loss for the recent quarter, indicating financial hurdles amidst rising research and development expenses. Investors may find the company’s financial trajectory concerning, as it navigates through a period of increased operational costs.

