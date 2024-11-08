Exscientia Plc Faces Financial Challenges Amid Rising Costs

Exscientia Plc (EXAI) has released an update.
Exscientia Plc has released its unaudited financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, revealing significant challenges. The company reported a gross loss for the recent quarter, indicating financial hurdles amidst rising research and development expenses. Investors may find the company’s financial trajectory concerning, as it navigates through a period of increased operational costs.
