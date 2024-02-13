News & Insights

Exscientia fires CEO after probe over relationship with two employees

February 13, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - British biotech Exscientia Plc EXAI.O said on Tuesday it had dismissed CEO Andrew Hopkins after an investigation found that his relationship with two employees was "inconsistent with the company's standards and values".

Hopkins will be also be removed from his role on the board effective immediately, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Exscientia said a special committee of its board had engaged an outside counsel to look into Hopkins' conduct.

The company said Chairman David Nicholson resigned from the board on Feb. 12 after it was discovered during the investigation that Nicholson had prior knowledge about one of Hopkins' relationships.

Hopkins and Nicholson could not be immediately reached for comments.

The CEO termination is unrelated to operational or financial performance, Exscientia said, adding it was not in a position to provide comment beyond the filing.

Chief Science Officer Dave Hallett was named as the interim CEO, while director Elizabeth Crain was appointed as chairman on also on an interim basis.

