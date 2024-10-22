Exro Technologies price target lowered to C$0.50 from C$0.60 at National Bank

National Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Exro Technologies (EXROF) to C$0.50 from C$0.60 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
