Is EXR Stock Worth Retaining in Your Portfolio for the Long Run?

Extra Space Storage EXR is a leading self-storage REIT with a broad national footprint. It benefits from resilient storage demand and expands through acquisitions, joint ventures and third-party management, supporting steady cash flow and dividend growth.



New supply in several markets is limiting pricing power, while month-to-month leases can make revenues more volatile during weaker demand. Higher leverage and interest expenses also remain challenges to future growth.



In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 1.8% compared with the industry's growth of 3.5%.



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What Aids EXR?

Extra Space Storage's scale gives it a strong competitive edge in the self-storage industry. As of March 31, 2026, the company had ownership interests in or managed 4,344 properties across 42 states and Washington, D.C., covering nearly 335.6 million rentable square feet. Its presence in densely populated markets with favorable income demographics helps generate stable demand and supports long-term growth.



The company continues to expand through acquisitions, joint ventures and third-party management. In the first quarter of 2026, it acquired one property for $12.5 million and, with joint venture partners, completed another development valued at $15.1 million, including a $14.4 million investment from the company. It also added 84 stores or 60 on a net basis to its management platform, taking the total to 1,916 managed properties. Management expects about $200 million of acquisitions in 2026.



Demand for self-storage remains steady, supported by relocation, downsizing and the growing number of renters. Low capital spending needs and healthy operating margins make the business relatively resilient across economic cycles. Management also reported stable customer activity and improving rental rates during the first quarter of 2026.



The company ended the first quarter with $139 million in cash and roughly $2 billion of available revolving credit capacity. Most of its debt carries fixed interest rates, helping reduce financing risk. Regular dividend increases further support its investment appeal.

What’s Hurting EXR?

Extra Space Storage is facing pressure from higher new supply and intense competition, particularly in the Sunbelt. Same-store occupancy fell 20 basis points year over year to 93% in first-quarter 2026. Management expects same-store revenues to change by -0.5-1.5% in 2026, and NOI to change by -2.25-1.25%.



Its month-to-month lease model makes it easier for customers to move out, increasing turnover and making it harder to maintain rental rates in competitive markets.



The company also carries $13.41 billion of debt. First-quarter 2026 interest expense rose 3.4% year over year to $147.3 million, which may limit future FFO growth.

Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the other REIT sector are American Healthcare REIT AHR and Apple Hospitality REIT APLE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHR’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up marginally to $2.07 over the past two months.



The consensus estimate for APLE’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up marginally to $1.58 per share over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.





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Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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