EXR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.85, changing hands as high as $139.55 per share. Extra Space Storage Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXR's low point in its 52 week range is $101.19 per share, with $170.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.91. The EXR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

