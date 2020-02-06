EXR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.44, changing hands as high as $110.60 per share. Extra Space Storage Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXR's low point in its 52 week range is $91 per share, with $124.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.61. The EXR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.