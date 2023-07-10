Expro's (XPRO) Unique Subsea Technology Gets 3-Year Contract

Energy services provider Expro Group Holdings N.V. XPRO recently announced a significant contract win for the deployment of its groundbreaking single shear and seal high-debris 15K ball valve assembly. This contract marks the first utilization of Expro's innovative technology by a major operator in the industry.

Enhancing Safety and Efficiency With Innovative Technology

Expro's single shear and seal mechanism will be an integral part of a comprehensive subsea deepwater completion/intervention system being designed for a valued customer in the Gulf of Mexico. The system will be utilized in a deepwater subsea field located approximately 6,600 feet (2,000 meters) below the surface.



The unique design of Expro's single-valve solution fulfills customers' need for a versatile subsea solution, offering enhanced risk reduction through an additional safety barrier. Unlike traditional double-valve systems, this single-valve configuration provides greater flexibility while ensuring operational safety.

Expro's Extensive Capabilities

The three-year contract, valued at over $15 million, reinforces Expro's position as a leading provider of rental and customized subsea well access solutions. The company's expertise in primary well-control and disconnect options during well testing, completion, and intervention-subsea operations has earned its industry-wide recognition.



Expro's high-debris single-ball system is designed to deliver shear and post-shear seal capabilities for various sizes of coiled tubing, slickline and electrical cable. Suitable for both gas and liquid applications, this versatile technology can be deployed in in-riser or open-water environments, catering to a wide range of operational needs.

Management Perspective

Graham Cheyne, Expro's vice president of Subsea Well Access, expressed pride in offering this innovative solution to their valued customer. He highlighted the technology's contribution to increasing automation and improving safety on the rig floor while providing an additional safety barrier. Cheyne emphasized the flexibility and efficiency it brings to both in-riser and open-water subsea applications, further strengthening its partnership with the customer.

About Expro

Expro is a trusted name in the energy services sector, offering cost-effective and innovative solutions throughout the well life cycle. With a focus on safety and service quality, the company provides comprehensive capabilities in well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

