Expro price target lowered to $18 from $28 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Eddie Kim lowered the firm’s price target on Expro (XPRO) to $18 from $28 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Investors appear to be losing patience after the company’s Q3 miss and FY24 EBITDA guide-down on a more subdued near-term outlook and several Expro-specific factors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm noted, that, with the shares down about 45% since mid-July and Expro now at just 3.5x consensus EBITDA, it believes shares are oversold.

