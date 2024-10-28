News & Insights

Expro price target lowered to $18 from $28 at Barclays

October 28, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Barclays analyst Eddie Kim lowered the firm’s price target on Expro (XPRO) to $18 from $28 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Investors appear to be losing patience after the company’s Q3 miss and FY24 EBITDA guide-down on a more subdued near-term outlook and several Expro-specific factors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm noted, that, with the shares down about 45% since mid-July and Expro now at just 3.5x consensus EBITDA, it believes shares are oversold.

