Expro Group Stock Falls On Secondary Offering Of Shares

January 12, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of energy services provider Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) are falling more than 7% Thursday morning after the company announced secondary offering of 7.25 million shares currently owned by certain funds and accounts affiliated with Oak Hill Advisors (OHA).

Expro is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering, the company said.

XPRO is at $17.10 currently. It has traded in the range of $8.82 - $19.68 in the last 52 weeks.

