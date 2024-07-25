Expro Group Lifts FY24 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) increased its full-year 2024 revenue guidance.

For the full year 2024, the company now expects revenues in a range of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to prior guidance of between $1.60 billion and $1.70 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $1.68 billion for the full year.

The company also said it is refining its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA range to $350 to $375 million, versus prior guidance of between $325 million and $375 million.

The company said the revision was supported by the strong first half-of-the-year performance, positive market outlook, and the successful early closing of the previously announced Coretrax acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.