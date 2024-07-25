News & Insights

Expro Group Lifts FY24 Revenue Guidance

July 25, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) increased its full-year 2024 revenue guidance.

For the full year 2024, the company now expects revenues in a range of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to prior guidance of between $1.60 billion and $1.70 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $1.68 billion for the full year.

The company also said it is refining its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA range to $350 to $375 million, versus prior guidance of between $325 million and $375 million.

The company said the revision was supported by the strong first half-of-the-year performance, positive market outlook, and the successful early closing of the previously announced Coretrax acquisition.

