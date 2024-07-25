Expro Group Holdings N.V. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.29 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $9.30 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Expro Group Holdings N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $31.11 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $469.64 million from $396.92 million last year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $15.29 Mln. vs. $9.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $469.64 Mln vs. $396.92 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.