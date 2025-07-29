Expro Group Holdings N.V. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $18 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $15.286 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Expro Group Holdings N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $34.251 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.0% to $422.740 million from $469.642 million last year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18 Mln. vs. $15.286 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $422.740 Mln vs. $469.642 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company has reaffirmed its guidance. The Group still expects adjusted EBITDA of at least $350 million, on revenue of around $1.7 billion.

For fiscal 2024, the company had recorded adjusted EBITDA of $347 million on revenue of $1.713 billion.

XPRO was up by 12.78% at $10.15 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.