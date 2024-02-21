Expro Group Holdings N.V. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO):

Earnings: -$12.42 million in Q4 vs. $12.93 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Expro Group Holdings N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $6.81 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.1 per share Revenue: $406.75 million in Q4 vs. $350.97 million in the same period last year.

