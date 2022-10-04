Expro Group Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XPRO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Expro Group Holdings NV (Symbol: XPRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.11, changing hands as high as $14.52 per share. Expro Group Holdings NV shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.825 per share, with $21.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.50.

