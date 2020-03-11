ExpressJet Airlines Reaches Contract Deal With Flight Attendants

(RTTNews) - ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, said that a new four year collective bargaining agreement went into effect on March 9, 2020, covering the airline's Flight Attendants represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, AFL-CIO.

The new agreement includes wage increases for the Flight Attendants and combines two previously separate work groups into one seniority list and contract.

