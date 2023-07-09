News & Insights

Commodities

Expression of Interest sought in India's Go Airlines possible sale

July 09, 2023 — 11:57 pm EDT

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 10 (Reuters) - A resolution professional appointed to oversee the insolvency process for Go Airlines (India) Ltd has invited Expression of Interest for the sale of the carrier as part of the process, a newspaper advertisement showed on Monday.

The last date for receipt of interest for the airline is set for Aug. 9, according to a advertisement.

The airline did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.