Express To Close About 100 Stores By 2022; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Fashion retailer Express Inc. (EXPR) said Wednesday that it expects to close about 100 stores by 2022. The store closures would reduce sales by $90 million by 2022.

EXPR is currently trading at $4.97, up $0.82 or 19.76 percent.

The store reduction includes nine stores that closed in 2019. Thirty one stores will be closed by the end of January 2020. An additional 35 stores will close by the end of January 2021.

The company said it has identified $80 million in annualized cost reduction opportunities expected to be realized over the next three years. Of this, $25 million will be driven by process improvements, inventory optimization and systems implementations associated with its go-to-market transformation.

The other $55 million of expense reductions will be driven mainly by the previously announced workforce restructuring. The savings are incremental to the $50 million dollars in savings that were announced in 2016 and delivered over the past three years.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted net income to be in the range of $11 million to $12.5 million or $0.17 to $0.19 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comparable sales for the fourth-quarter are currently expected to be down about 3 percent.

The company expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2019 results during the week of March 9, 2020.

