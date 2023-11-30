News & Insights

Markets
EXPR

Express, Inc. Q3 sales increase

November 30, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Express, Inc. (EXPR) reported Loss for third quarter of -$36.811 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$36.811 million, or -$9.83 per share. This compares with -$34.448 million, or -$10.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $454.063 million from $434.145 million last year.

Express, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$36.811 Mln. vs. -$34.448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$9.83 vs. -$10.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $454.063 Mln vs. $434.145 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $565 to $590 Mln Full year EPS guidance: -$46 to -$50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.840 to $1.865 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.