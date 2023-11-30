Express, Inc. Q3 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Express, Inc. (EXPR) reported Loss for third quarter of -$36.811 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$36.811 million, or -$9.83 per share. This compares with -$34.448 million, or -$10.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $454.063 million from $434.145 million last year.

Express, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$36.811 Mln. vs. -$34.448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$9.83 vs. -$10.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $454.063 Mln vs. $434.145 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $565 to $590 Mln Full year EPS guidance: -$46 to -$50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.840 to $1.865 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.