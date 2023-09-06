Express, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Express, Inc. (EXPR):

Earnings: -$44.056 million in Q2 vs. $7.036 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$11.79 in Q2 vs. $2.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Express, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$33.807 million or -$9.05 per share for the period.

Revenue: $435.344 million in Q2 vs. $464.919 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$5.50 to -$7.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $460 to $490 Mln Full year EPS guidance: -$30 to -$34 Full year revenue guidance: $1.9 to $2 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.