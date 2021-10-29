Express (EXPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Express (EXPR) closed at $3.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories chain had lost 17.37% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EXPR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EXPR is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 98.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $480.2 million, up 49.1% from the year-ago period.

EXPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.88% and +57.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EXPR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EXPR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.