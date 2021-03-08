EXPR Stock: Why Popular Reddit Name Express Is Skyrocketing Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock is heading higher on Monday despite a lack of news concerning the company.

To go along with the rising price is an increase in trading for EXPR stock. As of this writing, more than 89 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the stock’s daily average trading volume is 24 million shares.

So why exactly are shares of EXPR stock up today? It looks like the reason behind the increase has to do with GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock. GameStop announced today plans to refocus its business on digital with the help of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Ryan Cohen.

This GameStop news has nothing directly to do with Express, but that isn’t stopping retail traders from Reddit from jumping ship on the stock. Express was among the stocks that traders of Reddit WallStreetBets picked out as a favorite. It looks like that favoritism continues today with them boosting shares higher alongside GME even without any news to go off of.

Investors looking to understand more of why EXPR stock and other meme stocks see boosts like this are in luck. InvestorPlace has extensive coverage of the phenomenon at these links below.

EXPR stock was up 60.4% as of Monday afternoon and is up 324.7% since the start of the year.

