Exports suspended from Libya's Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port- engineers

April 17 (Reuters) - Exports from Libya's Zueitina oil port were suspended after protesters got into the port on Sunday morning, two oil engineers at the port told Reuters.

A tanker was prevented from loading one million barrels at the oil port, the engineers added.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Werfalli, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)

