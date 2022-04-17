World Markets

Exports suspended from Libya's Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port- engineers

Contributor
Ayman al-Werfalli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ESAM OMRAN AL-FETORI

Exports from Libya's Zueitina oil port were suspended after protesters got into the port on Sunday morning, two oil engineers at the port told Reuters.

A tanker was prevented from loading one million barrels at the oil port, the engineers added.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Werfalli, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)

