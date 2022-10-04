US Markets
Exports of India-made iPhones top $1 billion in 5 months - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Rhea Binoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, the report added.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru)

((Rhea.Binoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

