Exports from Nigeria's key crude grades to rise in July
LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Total exports of Nigeria's four key crude oil grades are set to rise in July to 768,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 602,000 bpd planned for June, according to preliminary loading programmes seen by traders.
The Bonga crude oil export terminal began a two-week routine maintenance on May 21, operator Shell said this week, leading to reduced volumes.
Planned loadings in barrels per day are as follows:
July
June
Bonny Light
189,000
190,000
Bonga
92,000
127,000
Qua Iboe
215,000
95,000
Forcados
272,000
190,000
TOTAL
768,000
602,000
