World Markets

Exports from Nigeria's key crude grades to rise in July

Contributors
Noah Browning Reuters
Julia Payne Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Total exports of Nigeria's four key crude oil grades are set to rise in July to 768,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 602,000 bpd planned for June, according to preliminary loading programmes seen by traders.

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Total exports of Nigeria's four key crude oil grades are set to rise in July to 768,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 602,000 bpd planned for June, according to preliminary loading programmes seen by traders.

The Bonga crude oil export terminal began a two-week routine maintenance on May 21, operator Shell said this week, leading to reduced volumes.

Planned loadings in barrels per day are as follows:

July

June

Bonny Light

189,000

190,000

Bonga

92,000

127,000

Qua Iboe

215,000

95,000

Forcados

272,000

190,000

TOTAL

768,000

602,000

(Reporting by Noah Browning and Julia Payne; Editing by Alison Williams)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular