Exports from Nigeria's four key crude grades to fall in June

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Exports of Nigeria's four key crude oil grades are set to fall in June to 602,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 828,000 bpd planned for May, according to preliminary loading programmes seen by traders.

Some original May export schedules have been pared back slightly, however, with May-loading cargoes of Forcados being deferred to June.

Planned loadings in barrels per day are as follows:

June

May

Bonny Light

190,000

245,000

Bonga

127,000

123,000

Qua Iboe

95,000

215,000

Forcados

190,000

245,000

TOTAL

602,000

828,000

