Exports from Nigeria's four key crude grades to fall in June
.
LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Exports of Nigeria's four key crude oil grades are set to fall in June to 602,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 828,000 bpd planned for May, according to preliminary loading programmes seen by traders.
Some original May export schedules have been pared back slightly, however, with May-loading cargoes of Forcados being deferred to June.
Planned loadings in barrels per day are as follows:
June
May
Bonny Light
190,000
245,000
Bonga
127,000
123,000
Qua Iboe
95,000
215,000
Forcados
190,000
245,000
TOTAL
602,000
828,000
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)
((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.