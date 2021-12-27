Exporters sell U.S. corn to unknown destinations- USDA

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the following recent sales of grains and oilseeds for export through its daily reporting system.

Date reported

Value (tonnes)

Commodity

Destination

Year

27-Dec

269,240

Corn

Unknown

2021/2022

17-Dec

132,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

17-Dec

33,000

Soybean Oil

India

2021/2022

16-Dec

20,000

Soybean Oil

India

2021/2022

9-Dec

140,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

9-Dec

140,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2022/2023

8-Dec

130,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

8-Dec

1,089,660

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

8-Dec

754,380

Corn

Mexico

2022/2023

7-Dec

123,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

6-Dec

130,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

3-Dec

122,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

2-Dec

130,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

2-Dec

164,100

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

1-Dec

150,000

Corn

Colombia

2021/2022

30-Nov

132,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

24-Nov

30,000

Soybean Oil

India

2021/2022

24-Nov

100,000

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

24-Nov

330,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

17-Nov

132,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

17-Nov

30,000

Soybean Oil

India

2021/2022

16-Nov

270,000

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

16-Nov

161,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

15-Nov

50,000

Corn

Mexico

2022/2023

15-Nov

148,200

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

15-Nov

264,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

12-Nov

256,930

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

10-Nov

22,000

Soybean Oil

Unknown

2021/2022

8-Nov

150,000

Corn

Colombia

2021/2022

4-Nov

100,000

Soybeans

Egypt

2021/2022

1-Nov

132,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

29-Oct

279,415

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

29-Oct

132,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

29-Oct

222,350

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

26-Oct

199,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

26-Oct

125,730

Soybeans

Mexico

2021/2022

21-Oct

130,000

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

15-Oct

132,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

15-Oct

326,750

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

15-Oct

396,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

14-Oct

132,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

13-Oct

330,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

13-Oct

198,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

13-Oct

161,544

Corn

Unknown

2021/2022

12-Oct

165,000

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

7-Oct

261,264

Soybeans

Mexico

2021/2022

7-Oct

314,256

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

4-Oct

426,800

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

28-Sept

150,000

Corn

Mexico

2021/2022

27-Sept

334,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

23-Sept

138,403

Corn

Guatemala

2021/2022

17-Sept

132,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

16-Sept

132,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

15-Sept

(132,000)

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

15-Sept

(196,000)

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

13-Sept

132,000

Soybeans

Unknown

2021/2022

10-Sept

132,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

9-Sept

132,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

8-Sept

106,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

7-Sept

327,300

Hard red winter wheat

Nigeria

2021/2022

2-Sept

126,000

Soybeans

China

2021/2022

(Values in parentheses indicate a cancellation of sales)

+ Indicates an 'optional origin contract', which specifies that the origin of the commodity may be the United States or one or more other exporting countries

* The marketing year for corn, soybeans and sorghum begins Sept. 1

* The marketing year for soymeal and soyoil begins Oct. 1

* The marketing year for wheat begins June 1

* By law, exporters must promptly report the sale of 100,000 tonnes or more of a commodity, or 20,000 or more tonnes of soybean oil, made in one day. Sales of smaller amounts are reported on a weekly basis

