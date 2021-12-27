Exporters sell U.S. corn to unknown destinations- USDA
Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the following recent sales of grains and oilseeds for export through its daily reporting system.
Date reported
Value (tonnes)
Commodity
Destination
Year
Volume previously reported unknown
27-Dec
269,240
Corn
Unknown
2021/2022
17-Dec
132,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
17-Dec
33,000
Soybean Oil
India
2021/2022
16-Dec
20,000
Soybean Oil
India
2021/2022
9-Dec
140,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
9-Dec
140,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2022/2023
8-Dec
130,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
8-Dec
1,089,660
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
8-Dec
754,380
Corn
Mexico
2022/2023
7-Dec
123,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
6-Dec
130,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
3-Dec
122,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
2-Dec
130,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
2-Dec
164,100
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
1-Dec
150,000
Corn
Colombia
2021/2022
30-Nov
132,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
24-Nov
30,000
Soybean Oil
India
2021/2022
24-Nov
100,000
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
24-Nov
330,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
17-Nov
132,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
17-Nov
30,000
Soybean Oil
India
2021/2022
16-Nov
270,000
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
16-Nov
161,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
15-Nov
50,000
Corn
Mexico
2022/2023
15-Nov
148,200
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
15-Nov
264,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
12-Nov
256,930
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
10-Nov
22,000
Soybean Oil
Unknown
2021/2022
8-Nov
150,000
Corn
Colombia
2021/2022
4-Nov
100,000
Soybeans
Egypt
2021/2022
1-Nov
132,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
29-Oct
279,415
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
29-Oct
132,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
29-Oct
222,350
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
26-Oct
199,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
26-Oct
125,730
Soybeans
Mexico
2021/2022
21-Oct
130,000
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
15-Oct
132,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
15-Oct
326,750
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
15-Oct
396,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
14-Oct
132,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
13-Oct
330,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
13-Oct
198,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
13-Oct
161,544
Corn
Unknown
2021/2022
12-Oct
165,000
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
7-Oct
261,264
Soybeans
Mexico
2021/2022
7-Oct
314,256
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
4-Oct
426,800
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
28-Sept
150,000
Corn
Mexico
2021/2022
27-Sept
334,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
23-Sept
138,403
Corn
Guatemala
2021/2022
17-Sept
132,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
16-Sept
132,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
15-Sept
(132,000)
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
15-Sept
(196,000)
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
13-Sept
132,000
Soybeans
Unknown
2021/2022
10-Sept
132,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
9-Sept
132,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
8-Sept
106,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
7-Sept
327,300
Hard red winter wheat
Nigeria
2021/2022
2-Sept
126,000
Soybeans
China
2021/2022
(Values in parentheses indicate a cancellation of sales)
+ Indicates an 'optional origin contract', which specifies that the origin of the commodity may be the United States or one or more other exporting countries
* The marketing year for corn, soybeans and sorghum begins Sept. 1
* The marketing year for soymeal and soyoil begins Oct. 1
* The marketing year for wheat begins June 1
* By law, exporters must promptly report the sale of 100,000 tonnes or more of a commodity, or 20,000 or more tonnes of soybean oil, made in one day. Sales of smaller amounts are reported on a weekly basis
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)
((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.