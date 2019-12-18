Exporters, NMC Health buoy FTSE; Brexit jitters hit domestic firms

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.4%

Brexit worries resurface

NMC bounces after affirming forecasts

Staffline tanks on another profit warning

Dec 18 (Reuters) - London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose for the sixth straight session on Wednesday as renewed worries of a chaotic Brexit hit sterling and NMC Health NMC.L rebounded from steep losses, while domestic stocks dropped amid uncertainty at home.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.2%, led by an 8% jump in UAE-based healthcare group NMC that stood by its 2019 and 2020 targets, a day after a short attack from Muddy Waters wiped off nearly a third of its market value.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC lagged the blue-chip benchmark as it gave up 0.4%. British firms that make most of their money at home were affected after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the European Union.

AIM-listed Staffline STAF.L plunged 31% to its lowest level in more than a decade, after the recruiter issued its third profit warning this year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.