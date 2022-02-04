Export Summary-U.S. sells soybeans; S. Korea buys wheat, corn

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Friday:

SOYBEAN SALE: Private exporters reported the sale of 295,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Of the total, 252,000 tonnes is booked for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, with the balance slated to be shipped in 2022/23.

WHEAT SALE: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group purchased about 110,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in private deals without issuing an international tender.

CORN SALE: The Korea Feed Association purchased up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender.

SOYMEAL SALE: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased around 180,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from South America. It was unclear whether 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley also sought in the tender was purchased.

PENDING TENDERS:

CORN TENDER: Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 325,000 tonnes of animal feed corn. The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 8.

BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 8

WHEAT, SOYMEAL TENDER: An importer group in the Philippines is tendering to purchase animal feed wheat and soymeal with total tonnage sought unclear. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 11.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat. The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 14.

