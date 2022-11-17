Export Summary-Tunisia, Pakistan issue wheat tenders

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Thursday:

WHEAT TENDER: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of barley, European traders said on Thursday. The tender deadline is on Nov. 18, they said.

WHEAT TENDER: A government agency in Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Thursday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the optional-origin tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is Nov. 28, they said.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea's Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 50,500 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States, European traders said. The deadline for submissions was Nov. 9.

FOOD WHEAT TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 94,687 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that will close on Nov. 17.

(Compiled by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

