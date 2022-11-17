Commodities

Export Summary-Tunisia, Pakistan issue wheat tenders

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

November 17, 2022 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Thursday:

WHEAT TENDER: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of barley, European traders said on Thursday. The tender deadline is on Nov. 18, they said.

WHEAT TENDER: A government agency in Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Thursday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the optional-origin tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is Nov. 28, they said.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea's Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 50,500 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States, European traders said. The deadline for submissions was Nov. 9.

FOOD WHEAT TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 94,687 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that will close on Nov. 17.

(Compiled by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((pj.huffstutter@thomsonreuters.com; 313-484-5275 (w); On Twitter @pjhuffstutter; Reuters Messaging: pj.huffstutter.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.