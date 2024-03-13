Export Summary-Thai importers buy feed wheat; Russia exports wheat

March 13 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils reported by government and private sources, as of the end of business on Wednesday:

WHEAT PURCHASE: An importer group in Thailand is believed to have purchased about 120,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat sourced from optional origins in an international tender, European traders said.

WHEAT EXPORTS: Russia is flooding theglobal market/span> with cheap wheat as the world's No. 1 supplier draws down inventories ahead of an expected bumper harvest.

U.S. EXPORT SALES ESTIMATES: The U.S. Department of Agriculture is slated to issue its weekly export sales report at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

PENDING TENDERS:

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers was Feb. 22, they said.

FEED WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said it would seek 60,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by June 30 and arrive in Japan by Aug. 29, via a simultaneous buy and sell auction that would be held on March 13.

WHEAT TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy 114,305 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the U.S., Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on March 14.

WHEAT TENDER: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 56,400 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is believed to be March 15.

