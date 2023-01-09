Export Summary-Taiwan seeks corn; Turkey seeks sunflower oil

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Monday:

CORN TENDER: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 11, they said.

SUNFLOWER OIL TENDER: Turkey's state grain board TMO issued an international tender to purchase about 24,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 13.

PENDING TENDERS

RICE TENDER: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 113,460 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States. The deadline for submissions of price offers was Dec. 29.

WHEAT TENDER: Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender note for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank. The deadline for offers is Jan. 10.

WHEAT TENDER: Turkey's state grain board TMO issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 565,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 12.

WHEAT TENDER: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association issued an international tender to purchase 45,200 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 13.

