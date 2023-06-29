Export Summary-South Korean feed importers buy corn

June 29 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils reported by government and private sources as of the end of business on Thursday:

CORN PURCHASE: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in a private deal on Thursday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

CORN PURCHASE: Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes on Thursday, European traders said. It was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: The state purchasing agency in Mauritius has issued an international tender to buy 6,000 metric tons of long grain white rice sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender was June 26.

SOYMEAL TENDER: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of soymeal to be sourced from Brazil or Argentina, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 28.

(Compiled by Karl Plume)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.