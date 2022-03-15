Export Summary-South Korea buys corn, feed wheat; Japan seeks milling wheat

March 15 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Tuesday:

CORN SALE: South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins in a private deal on Tuesday without an international tender being issued, European traders said.

CORN SALE: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 201,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

FEED WHEAT SALE: South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) on Tuesday purchased about 55,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat to be sourced from worldwide optional origins in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

WHEAT TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 104,483 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

BARLEY TENDER: A buyer in Qatar has issued a tender to buy an estimated 105,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said. The tender deadline is believed to be March 27.

FAILED BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

PENDING TENDERS:

FEED GRAIN TENDER: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, 60,000 tonnes of feed corn and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers was believed to be March 9, they said.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is March 16.

FEED WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it would seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by June 30 and to arrive in Japan by Aug. 25. It said it would seek the grain via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on March 16.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday. The deadline for submission of price offers is March 16.

BARLEY TENDER: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is March 16, with offers having to remain valid until March 17.

WHEAT TENDER: Turkey's state grain board, TMO, has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 270,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers for the wheat tender is March 17.

