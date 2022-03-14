Export Summary-Mexico buys U.S. corn, Turkey seeks wheat

March 14 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Monday:

CORN SALE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 159,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico for shipment in the 2021/22 marketing year.

WHEAT TENDER: Turkey's state grain board, TMO, has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 270,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers for the wheat tender is March 17.

BARLEY TENDER: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is March 16, with offers having to remain valid until March 17.

PENDING TENDERS:

FEED GRAIN TENDER: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, 60,000 tonnes of feed corn and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers was believed to be March 9, they said.

BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is March 15.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is March 16.

FEED WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it would seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by June 30 and to arrive in Japan by Aug. 25. It said it would seek the grain via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on March 16.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday. The deadline for submission of price offers is March 16.

(Compiled by Karl Plume in Chicago)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.