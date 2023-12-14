Export Summary-Egypt seeks white rice from India; US sells soybeans

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils reported by government and private sources, as of the end of business on Thursday:

SOYBEAN SALES: The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that exporters sold 400,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to "unknown destinations" for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year that began Sept. 1.

RICE TENDER: Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Thursday to import natural white wholly milled short-grain Indian rice, it said in a statement. GASC, on behalf of Egypt's Holding Company For Food Industries, sought arrival of the rice from Feb. 1-19 and/or Feb. 20-March 10. The deadline for offers is Dec. 21 and they should be accompanied by three samples, of two kilograms each, GASC said.

WHEAT TENDER: Saudi Arabia's state wheat buying agency GFSA on Thursday said it has issued an international tender to purchase 715,000 metric tons of milling wheat, confirming earlier reports from European traders. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Dec. 15, the GFSA said.

FOOD WHEAT PURCHASE: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 102,493 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

PENDING TENDERS:

NON-GMO SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued international tenders to purchase around 20,000 metric tons of food-quality soybeans free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), European traders said. The deadline for submissions of price offers was Dec. 5. The agency has a separate international tender for 50,000 metric tons of soybeans in shipping containers that also closed on Dec. 5.

CORN, SOYMEAL TENDERS: Algerian state agency ONAB issued new international tenders to purchase up to 200,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 70,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tenders was Dec. 13.

FOOD WHEAT TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is looking to buy a total of 102,493 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close on Dec. 14.

SUGAR TENDER: Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) announced on Tuesday a tender to import 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar from any origin on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC). Deadline for offers is Dec. 16.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 19, they said.

MILLING WHEAT TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 19.

FEED BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 20.

MILLING WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 27, they said.

WHEAT TENDER: A government agency in Pakistan issued an international tender to purchase and import 110,000 metric tons of wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 27.

