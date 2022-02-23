Export Summary-Egypt seeks wheat; United States sells soy to China

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Wednesday:

WHEAT TENDER: Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from April 11-21. The deadline for offers is Feb. 24 and payment is at sight, it said.

SOYBEAN SALE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China.

SUNFLOWER OIL PURCHASE: Turkey's state grain board TMO provisionally bought about 6,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil in an international tender to purchase and import the same volume, traders said. It was said to have been purchased at an estimated $1,474.90 a tonne c&f from trading house Prime.

WHEAT PURCHASE: Bangladesh's state grains buyer purchased about 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Feb. 14, officials in Bangladesh and European traders said. Traders said the purchase was made at an estimated $390.92 a tonne CIF liner out from trading house Agrocorp for optional-origin supplies.

WHEAT TENDER PASSED: Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said. The only two participants were believed to be CHS and Ameropa. Envelopes with price offers were not opened, traders said. A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing on March 2.

BARLEY-SOYMEAL TENDER: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL issued international tenders to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender was Feb. 23, and offers were being considered, they said.

FEED WHEAT TENDER: A group of importers in Thailand issued an international tender to purchase up to 294,600 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said. Offers have been submitted and were being considered, they said. The wheat can be sourced from any optional origins worldwide except Pakistan.

FEED BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 1.

WHEAT TENDER: Turkey's state grain board TMO issued an international tender to purchase about 435,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the wheat tender is March 2.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 72,200 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States and Vietnam, European traders said. The deadline for registration to participate in the tender is Feb. 25.

CORN TENDER: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 25.

(Compiled by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago)

