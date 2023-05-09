Export Summary-Egypt seeks vegetable oils; China cancels U.S. corn sale

May 9 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources as of the end of business on Tuesday:

VEGETABLE OIL TENDER: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Tuesday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival June 25 - July 10. GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit, and it would choose between them. The deadline for offers is May 11.

LOCAL VEGETABLE OIL TENDER: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Tuesday it set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking at least 1,000 tonnes of soyoil and 500 tonnes of sunflower oil for delivery July 1-20. The deadline for offers is May 11.

CHINA CANCELS U.S. CORN SALE: The U.S. Agriculture Department announced Tuesday that private exporters reported the cancellation of sales totaling 272,000 tonnes of corn headed to China for the 2022-2023 marketing year.

CORN TENDER: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group has issued an international tender to buy up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn which can be sourced from the United States, Brazil, Argentina or South Africa, European traders said on Tuesday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 10, they said.

FOOD WHEAT TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 125,974 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close on May 11.

NO PURCHASE IN CORN, SOYMEAL TENDERS: Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, and an international tender 70,000 tonnes of soymeal which closed last week, European traders said on Tuesday. Algeria does not announce what it has purchased in its tenders and results are based solely on assessments from traders.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 43,500 tonnes of rice, European traders. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender was April 25.

FEED BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 10.

SOFT WHEAT TENDER: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday. The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 10, with offers having to remain valid until May 11.

(Compiled by P.J. Huffstutter)

((pj.huffstutter@thomsonreuters.com; 313-484-5275 (w); On Twitter @pjhuffstutter; Reuters Messaging: pj.huffstutter.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.