Export Summary-Egypt cancels vegoils tender, South Korea buys feed wheat

June 2 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils reported by government and private sources as of the end of business on Friday:

FEED WHEAT PURCHASE: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 55,000 to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender which is expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region or east Europe, European traders said. The MFG had also bought about 55,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat on Wednesday.

VEGETABLE OILS TENDER CANCELED: Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Friday it had canceled an international vegetable oils tender that had a deadline for offers on June 6. On Thursday, GASC had changed the deadline for offers from June 1 to June 6. GASC did not give a reason for the cancellation.

RICE PURCHASE: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp in May purchased an estimated 26,800 tonnes of rice expected to be sourced from Vietnam and Thailand in an international tender for up to 43,500 tonnes which closed on April 25, European traders said on Friday.

PENDING TENDERS:

HARD MILLING WHEAT TENDER: Saudi Arabia's General Food Security Authority (GFSA) issued an international tender to buy 480,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat for delivery in September and October 2023. The deadline for submission of price offers is June 2, the agency said. Traders said results are expected on June 5.

RICE TENDER: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 62,200 tonnes of rice, European traders said. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is June 8.

