Export Summary-Egypt buys wheat; United States sells soybeans

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Friday:

WHEAT PURCHASE: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 420,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. The purchase included 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian, 60,000 tonnes of Russian and 60,000 tonnes of Romanian-origin wheat for shipment March 5-15, and 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian, 60,000 tonnes of Romanian and 60,000 tonnes of Russian-origin wheat for shipment March 16-26, GASC said.

SOYBEAN SALES: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 264,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China, as well as 251,500 tonnes of old-crop soybeans to unknown destinations and another 141,514 tonnes to Mexico.

FEED BARLEY, SOYMEAL PURCHASE: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL purchased around 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal in an international tender, European traders said. It was unclear whether 60,000 tonnes of feed corn also sought in the tender had been purchased.

SOYMEAL PURCHASE: South Korean importers Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) and Feed Buyers Group (FBG) jointly bought about 60,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from South America in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

FEED WHEAT PURCHASE: An importer group in the Philippines bought around 50,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat to be sourced from Australia in an international tender, European traders said. The wheat was purchased at about $338 to $340 a tonne c&f for June shipment, they said.

WHEAT PURCHASE: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought 22,410 tonnes of food-quality wheat from Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Friday.

SUNFLOWER OIL PURCHASE: Turkey's state grain board TMO provisionally bought about 6,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil in an international tender to purchase and import the same volume, traders said.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 46,344 tonnes of rice to be mainly sourced from China with some from Thailand, European traders said. The deadline for registration to participate in the tender was Jan. 27.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 1.

BARLEY TENDER UPDATE: Jordan's state grains buyer reissued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley after postponing the tender on Wednesday, European traders said. The new deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 2.

