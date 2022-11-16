Export Summary-Egypt buys wheat, Jordan makes no purchase in barley tender

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Wednesday:

WHEAT PURCHASE: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have bought 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks, traders said.

BARLEY IMPORTS: Japan will import 220 tonnes of feed-quality barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said.

NO PURCHASE IN BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea's Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 50,500 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States, European traders said. The deadline for submissions was Nov. 9.

FOOD WHEAT TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 94,687 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that will close on Nov. 17.

(Compiled by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.