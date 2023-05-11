Export Summary-Egypt buys veg oils; U.S. soybeans sold to "unknown"

May 11 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils reported by government and private sources as of the end of business on Thursday:

VEGETABLE OILS PURCHASES: Egyptian state grains buyer GASC said on Thursday it had bought 34,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in an international tender. The purchase was comprised of 22,000 tonnes of sunflower oil and 12,000 tonnes of soyoil, GASC added.

SOYBEAN SALES: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to "unknown" destinations for shipment in the 2022/23 marketing year.

SOYMEAL PURCHASE: Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased an estimated 60,000 tonnes of soymeal in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said. NOFI had issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Thursday.

CORN PURCHASE: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 133,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said. MFG issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins.

NO CORN PURCHASED: South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have made in an international tender which closed on Thursday to buy up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said.

FOOD WHEAT PURCHASE: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 125,974 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

UPDATED WHEAT PURCHASE: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 600,000 tonnes to 720,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday. This was at the higher end of most trader estimates of 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes on Wednesday night, when 700,000 tonnes was also spoken of.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 43,500 tonnes of rice, European traders. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender was April 25.

FEED WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday that it will seek 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 20,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by Aug. 31 and arrive in Japan by Oct. 26, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on May 17.

(Compiled by P.J. Huffstutter)

((pj.huffstutter@thomsonreuters.com; 313-484-5275 (w); On Twitter @pjhuffstutter; Reuters Messaging: pj.huffstutter.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.