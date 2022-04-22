Export Summary-China, Mexico buy U.S. corn; Mexico buys U.S. soybeans

April 22 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Friday.

CORN SALE: U.S. exporters sold 1.347 million tonnes of corn for delivery to China - 735,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 612,000 tonnes during the 2022/2023 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CORN SALE: U.S. exporters sold 281,000 tonnes of corn for delivery to Mexico - 90,200 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year and 190,800 tonnes for the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said.

SOYBEAN SALE: U.S. exporters sold 144,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Mexico - 48,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year and 96,000 tonnes during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said.

PENDING TENDERS:

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers was April 11, they said. A separate tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tonnes of wheat closed on April 4.

FEED BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 26.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is said to be April 27.

(Compiled by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.