Export Summary-China buys U.S. soybeans; Iran tenders for soymeal; barley

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Monday:

SOYBEAN SALE: Private exporters reported the sale of 129,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. USDA said 66,000 tonnes were booked for delivery in 2021/22, with the balance slated for 2022/23.

SOYMEAL, BARLEY TENDER: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to buy up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal. The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 2.

PENDING TENDERS:

RICE TENDER: South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 46,344 tonnes of rice to be mainly sourced from China with some from Thailand, European traders said. The deadline for registration to participate in the tender was Jan. 27.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 1.

BARLEY TENDER UPDATE: Jordan's state grains buyer reissued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley. The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 2.

