Export Summary-Algeria buys wheat; Iran buys wheat, soyoil

March 10 (Reuters) - The following is a snapshot of global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources, as of the close of business on Thursday:

WHEAT SALE: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC purchased about 600,000 tonnes to 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender, with French supplies expected to make up a large share, European traders said in assessments on Thursday.

WHEAT, SOYOIL SALE: Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased around 240,000 tonnes of milling wheat expected to be sourced from Europe and 60,000 tonnes of soyoil expected to be sourced from South America in tenders which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

WHEAT TENDER: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued another international tender to buy about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley as prices hover around 14-year highs, traders said on Thursday. The tender closes on Friday, they said.

WHEAT TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 163,276 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Friday.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 16.

PENDING TENDERS:

FEED GRAIN TENDER: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, 60,000 tonnes of feed corn and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is believed to be March 9, they said.

WHEAT TENDER: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 11.

BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 15.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers is March 16.

FEED WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it would seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by June 30 and to arrive in Japan by Aug. 25. It said it would seek the grain via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on March 16.

