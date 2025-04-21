Export Curbs Propel Huawei’s (NVDA) Next‑Gen AI Chip into the Spotlight

Huawei Technologies is poised to begin mass shipments of its advanced Ascend 910C AI chip to domestic customers as early as next month, sources say. The rollout comes just as U.S. export curbs force Nvidia’s H20 chip onto an export‑licence regime, leaving Chinese AI firms scrambling for alternatives and creating a strategic opening for Huawei’s latest offering.





The 910C GPU combines two 910B processors in a single package, delivering computing power and memory capacity comparable to Nvidia’s H100. While the architecture represents an evolutionary step rather than a breakthrough, the chip offers incremental enhancements—such as broader AI workload support—that position it as a viable stand‑in for banned Western technology.





Bull Case:



The Ascend 910C’s mass rollout allows Huawei to rapidly fill the market void left by U.S. export curbs, positioning the company as a leading domestic supplier for China’s booming AI sector.



Performance and integration features comparable to Nvidia’s H100 could boost adoption among Chinese AI startups and hyperscalers, accelerating the shift toward indigenous solutions.



Leveraging local foundries (e.g., SMIC) and a robust ecosystem of domestic partners strengthens China’s supply chain resilience and supports national technology self-sufficiency.



Broader AI workload support and incremental chip improvements can win over customers seeking alternatives to restricted Western technology, potentially driving significant market share gains.



Continued export curbs may further isolate Western chipmakers and give Chinese players like Huawei and Sophgo a first-mover advantage in the domestic and regional AI hardware market.



Bear Case:



Despite architectural improvements, the 910C is an incremental upgrade rather than a technological leap, possibly limiting its competitiveness on a global scale compared to ongoing Western innovation.



Dependence on domestic foundry capabilities may constrain Huawei’s ability to scale production or match the manufacturing yields and technological roadmap of leading Western competitors.



Chinese AI firms adopting the 910C may face interoperability issues or software ecosystem gaps versus Nvidia’s mature CUDA platform and developer tools.



Accelerated government pressure to “buy local” could result in forced, rather than market-driven, adoption—potentially compromising efficiency and performance in some AI applications.



Ongoing export controls could drive a tech arms race, stoking fragmentation in the global hardware ecosystem and limiting international collaboration, standards adoption, or market expansion for Chinese chips.



The 910C's launch underscores China's push to secure its AI supply chain against geopolitical headwinds. By leveraging local foundries and strategic partnerships, Huawei aims to cement its role as a cornerstone of the nation's technology self‑sufficiency.Looking ahead, the success of the Ascend 910C could signal a turning point in the global GPU market, as Western heavyweights like Nvidia face mounting barriers while Chinese alternatives gain traction on home turf.

