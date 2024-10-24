Exponent reports Q3 EPS 50c, consensus 48c

Reports Q3 revenue $136.3M, consensus $125.67M…EBITDA increased to $35.8 million, or 28.6% of revenues before reimbursements, in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $34.5 million, or 27.6% of revenues before reimbursements in the third quarter of 2023. Exponent’s (EXPO) engineering and other scientific segment represented 84% of the Company’s revenues before reimbursements in the third quarter and through the first three quarters of 2024. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment increased 1% in the third quarter and 4% through the first three quarters of 2024, as compared to the prior year period. Growth during the quarter was driven by increased activity in the consumer electronics sector, along with strong demand in the utilities sector.

